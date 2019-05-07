Cat Power Honors Her Loved Ones In The Emotional ‘Horizon’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last year brought Cat Power’s new album Wanderer, her first record since 2012, and it was a real winner, featuring highlights like “Woman” and a cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.” Now Chan Marshall is back with a new video for album standout “Horizon,” and it’s an emotional one.

The Greg Hunt-directed clip features Marshall’s friends and family, and it’s a meaningful video for her. Marshall wrote of it on Instagram, “Thank you to all these very special people, sweetest friends, who agreed to appear in this video, I love you guys so much. I get choked up when I watch this video. I recall a million stories from my childhood & young adult life… And some of our stories are just alike. ‘Horizon’ is a song that i WISH can carry love & hope & healing to others.”

Marshall previously said of the song, “These people that I’m singing about were everything to me in my life as a child. I chose to have a different path in my life, and this song is just choosing love over any other story or memory. This song is like a bouquet for my family, and for our past together that we shared, when I was a young kid.”

Watch the “Horizon” video above, and read our review of Wanderer here. Cat Power also just announced a North American headlining tour, so check out all of her upcoming dates below.