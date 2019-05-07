Cat Power Honors Her Loved Ones In The Emotional ‘Horizon’ Video

05.07.19 6 mins ago

Last year brought Cat Power’s new album Wanderer, her first record since 2012, and it was a real winner, featuring highlights like “Woman” and a cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.” Now Chan Marshall is back with a new video for album standout “Horizon,” and it’s an emotional one.

The Greg Hunt-directed clip features Marshall’s friends and family, and it’s a meaningful video for her. Marshall wrote of it on Instagram, “Thank you to all these very special people, sweetest friends, who agreed to appear in this video, I love you guys so much. I get choked up when I watch this video. I recall a million stories from my childhood & young adult life… And some of our stories are just alike. ‘Horizon’ is a song that i WISH can carry love & hope & healing to others.”

Marshall previously said of the song, “These people that I’m singing about were everything to me in my life as a child. I chose to have a different path in my life, and this song is just choosing love over any other story or memory. This song is like a bouquet for my family, and for our past together that we shared, when I was a young kid.”

Watch the “Horizon” video above, and read our review of Wanderer here. Cat Power also just announced a North American headlining tour, so check out all of her upcoming dates below.

