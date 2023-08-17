The debate over the best rappers of all time is always going on. Lil Wayne named Jay-Z, Biggie, and Gucci Mane. Freddie Gibbs listed Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Pusha T. Now Usher is offering his insight.

Following his new single “Boyfriend” with Keke Palmer, he made an appearance on the Capital Xtra radio show with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie. To celebrate 50 years of hip hop, he answered who he thinks are the greatest rappers of all time, according to HotNewHipHop.

“The Notorious B.I.G., I would also say Eminem,” Usher said. “In terms of rapport and in terms of just swag. You put on Biggie’s verses and ’till this day they still hit as if they were just created today. His pocket, his metaphors, his storytelling, just so vivid, and just understanding what the culture is.”

“They haven’t really moved much more from what he was talking about back then, that lets you know that he was way ahead,” he added. “In terms of one of the fastest and most credible rappers, I’d say Busta Rhymes.”

Today (August 17), Usher also announced more dates of Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency. It began in July 2022 and the added dates are November 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29 and December 1 and 2, 2023.