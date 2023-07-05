In January, Meghan Trainor announced that she was pregnant with her and husband Daryl Sabara’s (Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids movies) second baby together. Well, nature has taken its course and the baby is officially here.

The couple made the announcement on social media yesterday (July 4). A post shared on both Trainor and Sabara’s Instagram accounts features miscellaneous photos of the baby and Trainor. The caption reads, “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world. He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

The two went viral in April when Trainor discussed the difficulties they have during sex. Noting that she had been diagnosed with vaginismus, which causes tension that makes penetrative sex more difficult, she said, “[It’s] to the point where I’m like ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that. […] As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ like, to the point when […] I had to ice myself after.”