UK drill phenom Central Cee has had a stellar 2024 so far, building on his breakout last year with strong singles like “I Will” and the Lil Baby-featuring “Band4Band,” a buzzy rumored relationship with “Did It First” collaborator Ice Spice (since debunked), and prime placement on Asake’s Lungu Boy.

Today, he returned with “Moi,” a celebratory new single that compares his past tribulations to his current success. Soul chanteuse Raye joins him on the song’s intro, singing in French over a moody 2-step riddim before the song kicks over into full drill mode, although it stays upbeat and airy, as opposed to the usual heavy bass and dubstep wubs that usually define the genre. Cench reminisces on his sketchy past with tongue-in-cheek liknes like, “I used to sleep on a cheap sofa

‘019 we was kitchen whippin’ / If they had TikTok them times and a man asked me what I do for a livin’ / Then I would’ve started fibbin’.”

However, since then, he’s kept it real, saying, “Broke, I was sharin’ my bredrin’s clothes / Then I got rich and I kept them close / Talk about real, gotta mention moi.”

It remains to be seen whether “Moi” will appear on a new full-length project from the Shepherd’s Bush prodigy, but a new album would certainly be appreciated.

Watch the video for “Moi” above.