Drake is two weeks into his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage. He welcomed J. Cole to the stage for a surprise performance in Montreal, and he shouted out Stephen Curry during his show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Drake’s collaborative spirit isn’t reserved for tour.

On Friday, July 21, On The Radar shared a freestyle between Drake and UK up-and-comer Central Cee. Drake had been teasing the video on Instagram, writing, “A little exercise on a off day…me and Cench @ontheradarradio loading [“up” emoji, cold face emoji].”

In the nearly five-minute video, Drake starts off.

“If I take flicks with the guys / I gotta put emojis over like three faces / ‘Cause the fans can’t see those eyes / People I shouldn’t be beside,” the OVO boss raps. “When I was an actor, they would go Stratford / Just to sell food on Bieber’s side.”

Within his flow, Drake explains why he’s hard to read and even harder to tie down. He admits to keeping an eye out while performing (“Seen you from the stage in the 100s / These must be eagle eyes”) and even likens himself to Jesus and Julius Caesar.