Twitter can be both a gift and a curse, depending on who’s using it, when, and why they’re using it. Fortunately for all of us, R&B living legend Dionne Warwick has been a true blessing for the past few weeks, using her profile to engage with fans and tease the young generation of artists currently ruling the charts. One of those artists was Chance The Rapper, who told Stephen Colbert during his appearance on The Late Show last night that getting roasted by Warwick has led to the two collaborating on new music together.

“I was very surprised that she knew who I was,” Chance admits. “But it was awesome. We’re working on a song.” The incredulous Colbert stopped him for confirmation that the two artists really are collaborating, leading Chance to call the opportunity “a huge, immense honor.” He then detailed how her Twitter shout-out led to the connection, although he conveniently left out the part where she prodded him with the question “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?” However, she did also say “Holy,” his collaboration with Justin Bieber, is one of her favorite songs, so it’s clear her teasing was out of love.

“It feels like my first taste of fame,” Chance joked. “I went to Starbucks the other day and they’re like, ‘Are you the guy who got tweeted by Dionne Warwick?'” The guest and host also spent some time reminiscing about Chance’s first mixtape 10 Day, how he and his wife Kirsten are being “defeated” by their two little girls in quarantine, and the open mic that launched Chicago’s group of peers, including Noname, Saba, and Vic Mensa, as well his reissue of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

Watch Chance’s interview with Stephen Colbert above.