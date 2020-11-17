G Herbo returned earlier this year to release his fourth studio album PTSD. The rapper worked on the LP for much of 2019 and was even able to secure a feature by Juice WRLD before the rapper’s tragic death last December. In mourning, the PTSD cover art offers a nod to Juice WRLD as well as other friends he has lost. Continuing to honor the late rapper’s legacy, Herbo tapped Chance The Rapper to perform the PTSD title track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The filmed performance was directed by Armani Martin with Chance serving as the creative director. The two Chicago rappers took over an abandoned industrial building to deliver their verses amid foggy mood lighting while Juice WRLD’s voice cuts in at the chorus. At the end of their performance, Chance and Herbo parted ways as the camera panned to a giant lit-up mural of Juice WRLD.

Just ahead of their performance, Chance told Fallon that his father wasn’t initially gung ho about his choice of a career path. “I don’t know if they were supportive of it, but it was understood,” Chance said, continuing that their relationships saw some “friction” after he graduated from high school. Eventually, though, Chance said his dad came around and supported him with the business side of his career. “But in the beginning, my dad did not want me to be a rapper, for sure,” Chance said.

Watch Chance and Herbo perform “PTSD” above.

