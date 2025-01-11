Chance The Rapper is entering a new era–both musically and personally. After nearly 15 years, the “3333” musician is now a single man (at least legally).

According to TMZ, Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley have reached a settlement in their divorce procedure. Although a Cook County judge has yet to sign off on the matter, in court documents obtained by the outlet show that the resolve is amicable. In fact, Corley allegedly described the settlement as “a fair and equitable resolution.”

Details of the settlement was not shared with TMZ. However, reports say that the proud parents of daughters Kensli (9) and Marli Grace (5) have child related matters already squared away.

Back in April 2024, the former couple publicly announced their divorce filing. See their joint statement below.

After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you -Chance & Kirsten

With Chance The Rapper’s divorce seemingly resolved, fans are hoping that his long-anticipated album, Star Line Gallery, will be released soon.