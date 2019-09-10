Yesterday afternoon, Chance The Rapper revealed that he would be postponing his previously announced tour so he can be around for important family moments (he and his wife recently welcomed a new daughter to the family). He said in an Instagram post, “When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again.”

That doesn’t mean he’s going off the grid, though. In fact, last night, he made an appearance on David Spade’s Comedy Central talk show Lights Out With David Spade. The show has a casual format, with Spade and three guests sitting in chairs and talking about current events, and alongside Chance on the episode were Judd Apatow and Brett Gelman. The format is certainly geared for the quick wits of professional comedians, but Chance held his own and did just fine.

He spoke some about Kanye West’s Sunday Service, although not much, saying, “This is one of those that I don’t really have a good bit for, because Christ usually isn’t funny.” He stepped up, though, when they approached the topic of a Kourtney Kardashian “health scare” on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, saying, “I’m sure they’re fine, I saw them recently.”

Watch the clip from the show above, and find the full episode here.