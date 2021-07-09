In 2017, Chance The Rapper held a secret show for some of the biggest fans in his hometown, Chicago. The footage forms the basis for a new concert film, Magnificent Coloring World. Chance recently shared the trailer for the film on social media, simultaneously announcing its August 13 release date at select AMC Theatres. Pre-sale begins next Friday, July 16. The film’s premiere is set for August 13 in LA, with a follow-up event planned for New York the next day. According to a press release, it’s the first time an artist has independently distributed a film through AMC Theatres.

The concert, which Chance played and filmed in the spring of 2017, featured a custom stage and sound design created specifically for the movie (which Chance teased a few times throughout the year) and is directed by Jake Shreier, who previously shot the romantic comedy-drama Paper Towns.

Chance, who laid low for much of 2020, popping out a few times to support some of his closest friends including Justin Bieber on “Holy” and Vic Mensa on “Shelter,” is gearing up to return to the spotlight this year with a headlining slot at Summerfest 2021 and the new single, “The Heart & The Tongue,” which promised a return to the stripped-down sounds of his early work.

Watch Chance The Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World trailer above.