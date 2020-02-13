Chance The Rapper might be one of the most family-friendly rappers out right now, so it’s only right that today Nickelodeon announced that the The Big Day rapper would be the host for the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. After giving giving a heartfelt performance at the pre-Grammy Gala’s tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs last month, Chance will be taking the main stage at the Kids Choice Awards March 22, meaning it’ll likely be worth tuning in if only to watch the rapper earn his post-show “Hot Shower” by getting slimed.

In the press release announcing his upcoming hosting gig Chance said, “I’m honored to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won’t want to miss!” Chance has gotten plenty of practice hosting live TV, filling in for James Corden on The Late Late Show and hosting on Saturday Night Live for the second time last year. He’s also heavily involved with kids, holding his monthly Open Mike in Chicago to give kids the opportunity to showcase their talents and meet their favorite stars, and working with Chicago students on a video game as part of a program to help kids learn to code.

.@chancetherapper announces he'll be the next host of the Kid's Choice Awards on @Nickelodeon in a sit-down interview with @AlRoker. One particular thing on his bucket list? He's always wanted to get slimed! pic.twitter.com/0Flb4nqA53 — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) February 13, 2020

In the meantime, Chance is set to also host a Punk’d revival on Quibi launching next month, play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and perform the halftime show during the main All-Star Game in his hometown this weekend.

