Chance The Rapper and his brother Taylor Bennett talk about being unsigned and their plans to collaborate on Facebook Watch’s Forward: The Future of Black Music. In the exclusive preview clip below, the Chicago-born brothers sit on a bean bag couch and play video games while Taylor describes his new work with Motown Records-signed artist TheHxliday, while Chance thanks Taylor for some of the advice the younger Bennett has given over the years. You can watch the exclusive clip below and check out the full episode on Facebook Watch Friday, February 26 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET.

Previous episodes of Forward: The Future of Black Music have seen discussions with Chance and Taylor’s fellow indie rap stalwarts D Smoke and Tobe Nwigwe, who shared chats with John Legend and Erykah Badu, respectively. The idea was originally influenced by the TV series Iconoclasts, aiming to make viewers a “fly on the wall” for these intimate, insider discussions.

Chance recently reunited with his fellow Windy City rapper Vic Mensa on their new song “Shelter,” the first collaboration between the two since the early days of their parallel rises to stardom. Meanwhile, Taylor is about 18 months removed from his last EP, American Reject.

Watch Forward: The Future of Black Music with Chance and Taylor 2/26.