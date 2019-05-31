Charli XCX And Christine And The Queens Debuted A New Song, ‘Gone,’ At Primavera Sound In Barcelona

Charli XCX said she’s about to “feed [us] new music for five months straight,” and the woman is not lying. The English pop princess released a collab with Lizzo, “Blame It On Your Love,” a few weeks ago, and a Spice Girls cover with Diplo and Herve Pagez yesterday. But Charli has already given us a taste of more new music to come.

French pop singer Christine And The Queens joined Charli onstage at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona Thursday night. The duo performed a new song, called “Gone,” for lucky festivalgoers.

Charli and Christine are a match made in pop heaven. The two singers trade verses over a pounding synth beat, and the chorus explodes into a burst of catharsis. Even from the fan-shot video, you can tell the song is impeccably produced (as every Charli XCX song is), and I can’t wait to hear a proper studio version.

Christine And The Queens’ most recent record, Chris, was released in 2018. Charli XCX’s most recent mixtape, Pop 2, dropped in 2017, but the singer said she’s releasing a new studio album in 2019. Watch fan-shot footage of their performance of “Gone” at Primavera above.

