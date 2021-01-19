In 2020, Drake spent a lot of time teasing his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. He even gave fans an approximate release window, revealing that the album is set to drop in January. Well, it’s January, and there are only a couple weeks left in the month, so it would seem the album will be arriving at some point soon. It would also seem that Charlie Puth, for some reason, knows exactly when that is.

In a now-deleted tweet that was posted on Monday (as HotNewHipHop notes), Puth wrote, “Drakes dropping on the 21st.” It’s not clear if Puth provided any production, songwriting, or performances to the album, nor has he been publicly linked to it in any way until this. So, it’s not clear why Puth would know the release date for Certified Lover Boy.

Puth has shared some thoughts about Drake over the past year, though. Back in March, he speculated on Twitter, “If Drake put out a record that had the same tempo as Vogue by Madonna, and maybe even sounded a little bit like it, it would be the biggest thing ever.” He also seemed to agree with Drake’s list of the best rappers and he’s a fan of the Justin Bieber-starring “Popstar” video. He and Kehlani also covered “Hotline Bling” in 2015.

If Drake put out a record that had the same tempo as Vogue by Madonna, and maybe even sounded a little bit like it, it would be the biggest thing ever. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) March 14, 2020

I agree with Drake. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) May 19, 2020

I really like the pop star video by drake — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 5, 2020

Drake producer Cardo previously indicated the album would be released on January 29, so time will tell if Puth or Cardo is correct, or if neither of them are.

