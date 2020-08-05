Earlier this week, Travis Scott celebrated the two-year anniversary of his widely-celebrated album Astroworld, which he celebrated by sharing a handwritten letter to fans on Twitter. The letter ended with him writing, “To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack, I love you. Let’s keep the ride going. See you in Utopia.” After that, rumors began to swirl that he used the letter to reveal that his fourth album had a name: “Utopia.” But just days, Chase B, who serves as Scott’s DJ, clarified his comments in a recent interview.

Sitting down with Hip Hop N More, Chase B revealed that Travis was not hinting at anything related to the

did not aim to hint at the upcoming album with the handwritten-letter, saying, “Oh nah, it’s not,” when asked about the project. “I think that’s just him being Trav. Just feeling good, in the moment,” he added. While Travis’ next album may not be titled “Utopia,” Chase B confirmed that Travis is indeed working on his fourth album, though he denied that he and Travis have a collaboration in the works. “We just have a lot of music we’re working on together. As far as a project, we don’t have any type of plans regarding that in the near future. Travis is working on his album, I’m working on mine.”

You can read Chase B’s complete interview with Hip Hop N More here.