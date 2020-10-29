50 Cent recently suggested he would be voting for Donald Trump over Joe Biden (and even leave the country if Biden takes over the White House). Naturally, that was not well-received. Chelsea Handler, who used to date 50, called the rapper out over it, even offering to pay his taxes (and therefore alleviate his issue with Biden’s platform) to get him to change his vote. Since then, Handler spoke about the 50 situation on The Tonight Show, which prompted him to make his stance clear: “F*ck Donald Trump, I never liked him.”

Handler made another TV appearance yesterday, this time on The View. There, she confirmed that 50 is in fact a Joe Biden supporter.

Discussing the situation, Handler said, “So he called me and he wasn’t serious, he was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me, and he said that I was able to tell you girls and tell any other press I did that he is supporting Joe Biden.”

She continued, “I did promise to pay his taxes, and then I found out it’s illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate. So I offered him another form of payment and we’ll see if he takes me up on it, but I don’t have to pay him, he’s already a Biden supporter.”

Watch the full interview above.