DaniLeigh found herself in some controversy on Wednesday after she posted a snippet to her unreleased “Yellow Bone” track to Instagram, one she said was dedicated to her “light skin baddies.” The song was not received well by listeners as she was hit with a heavy dose of criticism, which she responded to by asking, “Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types?”

DaniLeigh would eventually delete the Instagram post and soon after, she took to Twitter to defend herself and her actions.

“Congratulations y’all gotta another thing to say about me when u hate …it’s all good .. only God can ‘cancel’ me… that sh*t don’t mean sh*t to me bc the people around me are the ones that know my heart and intention and real life … I’m sorry if I offended u,” she said in one tweet. Elsewhere she called critics of the song “haters” adding, “I’m Dominican…I’m Spanish, I’m Black, I’m white, leave me alone.”

After catching wind of her comments, Chika quoted one of DaniLeigh’s tweets and condemned her response to the criticism.

“This is a terrible response to valid criticism,” Chika said in one tweet. “No shade. as a black woman, you should be more than aware of colorism & why this song wouldn’t sit well with a black audience.” She added, “It doesn’t feel good having a billion people at your neck, but it’s not about being ‘canceled.’ it’s about taking accountability.”

