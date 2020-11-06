Getty Image
Music

Childish Gambino Doesn’t Think He’s The Best Rapper In His Family

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Donald Glover is good at music. His Childish Gambino albums have all charted highly and he earned a No. 1 single in 2018 with “This Is America.” If you ask him, though, he’s not the best rapper out there. In fact, he doesn’t even think he’s the best rapper in his family.

This afternoon, Glover made a rare appearance on his Twitter account to talk about the viral “Get Your Booty To The Poll” PSA that generated some attention online recently, revealing that he nearly played a part in it. He also mentioned his brother Stephen Glover in the same tweet, in which he wrote, “also, Angela Barnes Gomes (‘atlanta’ alum) made those ‘get ur booty to the polls’ yall love/hated so much. she asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover is a better rapper…so [shrugging emoji].”

These days, Stephen Glover is best known for his work writing on Atlanta, but he started making music when he was 17 years old and has dropped a handful of projects since 2011. Meanwhile, Donald Glover is fresh off the release of his latest Gambino album, 3.15.20, which he released, as the title suggests, on March 15 of this year. He also recently suggested that he like has more Gambino material coming up at some point.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of November 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×