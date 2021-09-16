Chloe Bailey Is Not Dating Future And She’s Not In The Illuminati

Chloe Bailey was recently hit with not one but two bizarre rumors. Mere days after she released “Have Mercy” and impressed at the 2021 MTV VMAs, someone claimed that the singer had recently began dating rapper Future. She denied this during an Instagram Live. “I don’t know where that rumor came from,” she said. “He’s a wonderful fella, love his music, I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”

But there was more. The second rumor claimed that Bailey is a member of the Illuminati, a rumored modern-day secret society that some believe is filled with Black celebrities from different corners of the entertainment world, all of whom sold their souls to be involved in it. Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Rihanna are just some of the names that have been tied to these rumors. And Chloe went out of her way to make it clear she is not a part of this (probably) fictitious group.

“One moment you all say that I talk about God too much and the next you say I’m selling my soul. Which is it, my loves?” she said during the livestream. “I love God so much and I love music, and I just have a lot of passion. That’s it.” She added, “I didn’t sell my soul, no,”