Chlöe isn’t shying away from any display of emotions. On her new song, the title track of her solo debut album In Pieces, she bares all, recalling the touch of a past love.

Driven by simple piano cords, “In Pieces,” which serves as the closing track on the album, allows fans to hear the pain in Chlöe’s voice, and demonstrates her ability to craft beautifully-flowing melodies.

“I don’t wanna go on / livin’ a life that you’ve been missin’ / And I don’t want nobody else / To hold me when I’m in pieces,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying visual, she is seen dressed in red, playing at a red piano.

Next month, Chlöe will embark on a North American tour to support In Pieces. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said she looks forward to seeing how fans react to the songs, and hopes that the fans find comfort in her music.

“I feel like when more people are vocal and honest about their trials and tribulations and obstacles, it makes all of us feel less alone,” she said.

In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. Find more information here.