There’s wearing your heart on your sleeve, and then there’s what Chlöe is doing with In Pieces, her highly anticipated debut solo album due out March 31. We’ve already gotten a taste of what it will sound like with singles “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel” (controversially) featuring Chris Brown.

Today, March 16, Chlöe showed us what her In Pieces album cover looks like, and she’s holding her heart in her hand.

IN PIECES OFFICIAL ALBUM COVER 🫀 pic.twitter.com/48GPLxS4Gb — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 16, 2023

In a separate tweet, she explained the meaning behind the image:

“I saw a photo of a porcelain doll 3 years ago, holding her heart just like this and from then, I said this will be my album cover. That same day I also wrote ‘Heart On My Sleeve.’ The beginning of a scary and exciting journey for me. This cover represents so much for me, down to the color of my hair.. When I had the red hair 1.5 years ago, it was one of the darkest times in my life.. That’s why I never wore it again. It reminded me too much of the pain that I was going through in that moment and I didn’t want any reminders. But now after healing, doing self work and shedding this skin of false perfection, I find the beauty in my pain. I find the beauty in my flaws and how in actuality, that’s what makes me perfect. I find beauty in all of the cracks that show people I’ve been broken down before, because I’ve gotten up every time. I wear my heart as my armor. In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take. In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding up themselves. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heartbroken by the ones they thought they could trust, but STILL that doesn’t change their heart and how they love. In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they’re doing through. I hope this project brings healing to those who listen, as it’s been completely therapeutic for me and I can’t wait to share my heart with you, literally.”

Chlöe will spread this message across North America with her In Pieces Tour, beginning April 11 in Chicago. But first, fans can see her on Amazon Prime Video’s original series Swarm from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, which premieres tomorrow, March 17.

In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.