Chlöe released In Pieces, her debut solo album on March 31 after building anticipation with singles such as “Pray It Away” or “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown.

After the album’s arrival, fans were treated to the video for “Cheatback” featuring Future. They’re also still waiting on an official video for “Told Ya” featuring Missy Elliott.

All of that culminated in In Pieces debuting at No. 119 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 15. As noted by Chart Data, it marks Chlöe’s first time charting on the Billboard 200 as a solo artist.

Chlöe makes her debut solo appearance on the Billboard 200 with 'In Pieces' (#119). pic.twitter.com/Vbd0KEzcHm — chart data (@chartdata) April 10, 2023

Chloe X Halle peaked at No. 16 and No. 139 for Ungodly Hour and The Kids Are Alright, respectively.

Chlöe referenced her musical beginnings with her sister, Halle Bailey, while addressing the criticism she has endured in the wake of In Pieces.

“The thing is, the same people who say that weren’t fans of Halle and [me] when we had our Ungodly Hour album out, The Kids Are Alright, so, it’s a bunch of people who are just putting in their two cents now just to really say things,” she said during an appearance on Atlanta’s Majic 107.5 radio station. “Because Sis and I, we’ve been underground for a minute, and the same people who talk, they weren’t around then or giving us our props then. It’s like, now they want to talk trash for some reason.”

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.