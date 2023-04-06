Chlöe’s new album In Pieces mostly generated excitement among fans, but there was some backlash as well, over the Chris Brown-featuring song “How Does It Feel.” Now, Chlöe has spoken up about the collaboration.

She was asked about it in a recent interview with V-103 Atlanta’s The Big Tigger Morning Show (as Stereogum notes). She said:

“I always just wanna let the music speak for itself, and to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”

In another recent interview, she also addressed negativity, saying, “The thing is, the same people who say that weren’t fans of Halle and [me] when we had our Ungodly Hour album out, The Kids Are Alright. So, it’s a bunch of people who are just putting in their two cents now just to really say things. Sis and I, we’ve been underground for a minute and the same people who talk weren’t around then or giving us our props then, and it’s like now they want to talk trash for some reason.”