Uproxx cover star Chlöe is a sucker for a good contemporary R&B ballad. But the “Boy Bye” singer has proven to be a mastermind when it comes to electronic fusion.

Her latest album, Trouble In Paradise, showcases Chlöe’s balance of the worlds. On her latest single, “Shake” featuring Jeremih, blends her R&B likeness and love of EDM. The official video is just as fun.

In the twerk-filled visual directed by Boma Iluma, Chlöe shows off the NSFW side of carnival. Back in July, Chlöe posted her glorious ‘Queen Of Hearts’ costume, which broke the internet. Now, it has been the centerpiece of the visual.

As Chlöe makes her way around the celebration, there is a sea of people enjoying one another’s company (whining waists, clapping cheeks, and all).

Over on Instagram, Chlöe spoke about the inspiration for the video. “I wanted to drop something special for you guys in honor of ‘Trouble in Paradise’ being out for a month,” she wrote. “Enjoy this video to ‘Shake.’ Watch the full thing on my YouTube channel. I want those booties bouncing and shaking.”

Watch the full video for Chlöe’s new single “Shake” featuring Jeremih above.

Trouble In Paradise is out now. Find more information here.