For several reasons, the Grammy Awards are a sore touching point for many Black musicians and recording artists. While rap superstars Drake and Nicki Minaj have spoken out against the Recording Academy (the collective behind the awards) on several occasions for alleged preferential treatment, singer Summer Walker has claimed the voting board is out of touch, other entertainers like Lizzo shared her fear of being overlooked. Partnering with the Black Music Collective, the Grammys are attempting to repair its relationship with Black musicians.

As part of this year’s Grammy Week pre-ceremony festivities, yesterday (February 2), the organization hosted its annual 2023 Recording Academy Honors Gala alongside the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium. Music titans Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, and Missy Elliott were given the Global Impact Award during the event. Drake set his beef with the event aside for his mentor Lil Wayne’s sake with a special speech, and budding Parkwood Entertainment singer Chlöe delivered a powerful tribute performance for hip-hop icon Missy Elliott.

The tribute was not broadcasted, but a clip of a part of the performance was uploaded to a social media fan page for the singer. During her set, she performed a melody of some of Elliott’s greatest hits both as a solo artist, songwriter, and producer. Chlöe effortlessly sang the late Aaliyah’s 1996 song “One In A Million,” which was written by Elliott. Chlöe also performed Elliott’s 2001 sex liberation anthem, “One Minute Man.”

Chloe Bailey apresentou “One in a Million” de Aaliyah no evento pré #Grammys Black Music Collective Gala 2023. pic.twitter.com/sYuNnC9Xvo — Chloe x Halle Online 🫀 (@cxhonline) February 3, 2023

Elliott is hoping this isn’t the last time you’ll be honored for his life’s work, as she just became the first woman rapper in hip-hop to be nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame consideration.

.@rockhall #Rockhall2023 This is so important for us women in Hiphop because there’s never been a female rapper nominated & hopefully this nomination will open the door🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/Dkqb4h4beg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. Find the complete list of 2023 nominees here.