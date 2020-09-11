Chloe x Halle’s 2020 has been quite impressive and on Thursday night, with less than three months left in the year, the R&B duo added another big moment to their résumé. Heading to the center of an empty stadium, Chloe x Halle delivered a socially distant performance of the national anthem to kick off the NFL’s new season prior to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans game. They used the big moment to bring awareness to two of the many names lost at the hands of police brutality, with Chloe Bailey wearing an airbrushed t-shirt with Breonna Taylor’s name and face on it. Meanwhile Halle Bailey wore a similar tee bearing George Floyd’s face and name.

Chloe x Halle’s performance comes after they delivered a futuristic and dazzling performance of “Ungodly Hour” at the MTV VMAs. Prior to that show, Chloe x Halle stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give yet another thrilling performance of “Do It,” a song that has become their most successful release to date.

On a more recent note, Chloe x Halle released a “Do It” remix last week with guest verses from Doja Cat, Mulatto, and City Girls.

You can watch their national anthem performance in the video above.