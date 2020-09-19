Chloe x Halle are in the midst of their breakout year, which began with “Do It.” That hit song would later appear on their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, which further boosted their popularity. Chloe x Halle sat down with Guardian to share their thoughts on their good fortune, but they also revealed one of the disheartening comments they received early in their career.

“People would tell us what we were creating was too complex for the average ear,” Chloe revealed in the interview. “I feel like that’s so not cool to tell two young creatives who are pushing the boundaries, especially when we’re in a world where everything’s so manufactured exactly the same.”

However, thanks to the constant approval from their mentor Beyonce — as well as their ensuing success — the duo says they no longer worry what other people say. “We really don’t need outside validation to tell us if something’s good or not,” they said. “I feel like we’re in a place where we don’t have to explain ourselves. Make the art, put it out, if people feel a way about it – oh well!”

Chloe x Halle’s interview comes after the duo honored George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in their NFL kickoff performance of the National Anthem.

(via Guardian)