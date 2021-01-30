R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle are used to doing everything together. They star in the series Grown-ish, together, write music together, perform at awards shows together, and, until recently, post on Instagram together. But now that Halle has flown off to the UK to film her starring role in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, they’re having a hard time being apart.

Though it’s only been a week since Halle’s departure, the two already miss each other. In order to reunite, the sisters shared a heartwarming moment via Instagram Live. Halle began discussing their time apart and then burst into tears. “Because I’ve always needed my sister, so this is really, it’s different for me, not having you by my side,” Halle said. “I feel stupid.”

Chloe then tearfully chimed in: “I miss your really funny jokes. And I miss you being in the car with Branson when we do our little drives around the highway. And I miss just coming in your room and being like, ‘Hey girl. What do you think about [my outfit]? I miss everything. I miss you too but I’m really really proud of you. You’re making me so proud over here. It’s always weird when we’re apart from each other.”

.@ChloexHalle get emotional on Instagram Live while being apart from each other: “I miss you… I’m really really proud of you, and you’re making me so proud over here.” pic.twitter.com/YU4zRRgKKY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 29, 2021

Watch a clip of the heartwarming interaction above.