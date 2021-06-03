It’s been nearly a year since Chloe x Halle released their standout sophomore album Ungodly Hour, but the two are still making sure there’s enough music to go around. They’ve been holding fans over with a number of fun covers, and they’ve now taken a stab at a rendition of TLC’s classic song “Waterfalls.”

Chloe x Halle take the sultry cover as an opportunity to once again showcase their impressive vocal range. “This song speaks so much to who we are as artists and human beings,” the duo said about the song. “We always say music is therapy to us because the lyrics are healing. There’s something about singing these words to yourself—it turns into an encouraging mantra that makes you feel inspired after listening.” This isn’t the first time the duo have covered “Waterfalls.” Back in June of 2020, Chloe x Halle shared a medley of covers to their YouTube page featuring songs by Lauryn Hill, Aaliyah, and TLC, saying they are three artists who have “inspired” them immensely.

Ahead of sharing their rendition of “Waterfalls,” Chloe x Halle have taken on a number of other hit songs. They recently released a moving cover of “Georgia On My Mind” for the 2020 Masters Tournament. Before that, Chloe Bailey took on a cover of Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” and Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain.”

Listen to their cover of TLC’s “Waterfalls” above, exclusively on Apple Music and iTunes.

