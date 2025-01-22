Say what you want to about Drake, but he really is a trendsetter. After he filed a defamation lawsuit against his own label, Universal Music Group, for promoting Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” it appears another entertainer has been bitten by the litigation bug.

According to Billboard, Chris Brown has filed his own defamation suit against Warner Bros. Discovery and Ample Entertainment over the newly released documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, accusing the film of “promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to [Brown’s] detriment.”

Brown’s attorneys, Arnold Shokouchi and Levi McCathern, write that the Jane Doe accuser quoted in the film “had not only been discredited over and over but was in fact a perpetrator of intimate partners violence and aggressor herself.” They continue, “Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex related crime…but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

The accuser filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2022, claiming he drugged and raped her after inviting her onto a yacht. Brown published the text conversation between the two as “proof” of his innocence and countersued for defamation. The accuser withdrew the case in August that year.

Brown’s new lawsuit finds him taking the offensive as he wrestles with a number of lawsuits and controversies, including one for an alleged assault during his 11:11 Tour, along with a report that he misused pandemic relief funds.