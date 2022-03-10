In what could quite possibly be one of the worst outcomes for this situation, the anonymous woman who accused Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on Diddy’s yacht has apparently been dropped by her lawyers after new evidence complicated her case, according to Rolling Stone. During the investigation and discovery process, the Miami Police Department found text messages between the alleged victim and Brown that lawyers George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell feel “precluded” them from proceeding with the case.

Gossip site Radar Online was apparently able to procure excerpts of a text conversation (apparently provided by Brown) between the Jane Doe and Chris Brown in which the two exchanged flirtatious missives, with the woman sending nude photos and expressing disappointment after their exchanges became one-sided. And while that’s not a sign that her claims aren’t true, it is something that apparently made her legal team take pause and reconsider the case.

The outcome sucks because if Jane Doe is really telling the truth, that Chris Brown drugged and raped her in 2020 as she claims, then it means intrinsic biases on the parts of the police and her lawyers (you know, because it’s believed that false claims are filed against famous men out of spite or greed) combined with her own text history have undermined her case. However, if she lied as Brown claims and is only shaking him down for money, suing him for $20 million, then her case could potentially undermine hundreds, if not thousands of legitimate future claims made by women who just need help (because of the same reason for the above parenthetical).

This certainly doesn’t mean that the case is dead, but Jane Doe will need to find a new lawyer willing to take on the case with this new information at hand. If not the case will be dismissed for lack of service on Brown. Either way, plenty of damage could have already been done, both to Brown’s tarnished reputation and to women’s safety. Meanwhile, Brown is still facing another case of battery at a Miami Beach hotel.