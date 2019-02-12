Getty Image

Though he went 0 for three at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday night, Chris Stapleton had plenty of reasons to celebrate as he closed out a set at the Hollywood Palladium during a private show for Citi Sound Vault. As part of a series of four Grammys showcases hosted by Citi and Live Nation, Stapleton was joined for the majority of his performance on Sunday by his very pregnant wife, Morgane Stapleton, who he lovingly serenaded during the band introduction portion, letting the audience know that she was carrying child number five for the couple.

Which isn’t actually that surprising if you’ve followed the Valentines-ready love story these two have been embroiled in for the greater part of the last two decades, a story of love and musical collaboration so compelling The New York Times did a piece on it. And, when the pair are acting out its daily minutia onstage, well, it’s the kind of partnership that makes five kids seem like a blessing, an extension of their feelings for each other, and not an unwieldy burden.

Domestic matters aside, these two bringing their chemistry on tour has long been an, ahem, staple of their live show, but it was further complemented on Sunday by the addition of country producer superstar Dave Cobb, who performed as part of the backing band. Stapleton made a point of noting that despite his own rough go at the awards show, Cobb had picked up three wins of his own, as a co-producer on Brandi Carlile’s massive album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which won Best Americana Album, and for collaborating on one of its key songs, “The Joke” which picked up two wins for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance.