City Girls Face Backlash After Performing An Indoor Show In Florida

Though global precautions regardings the risks of COVID-19 have encouraged people not to gather indoors, especially without masks, City Girls opted to perform a show in Florida this weekend. While music venues, bars and clubs have been completely shut down in plenty of states, regionally, southern states have had much more lax restrictions — like in Texas, where Meek Mill and Bow Wow performed a show few weeks ago. That show was met with so much backlash even the mayor of Houston criticized the rappers’ decision to perform and put their fans in danger.

So the City Girls duo of JT and Yung Miami shouldn’t be surprised that their decision to take the stage at Bajas Beachclub in Tallahassee last night, Friday, January 29, is being met with online backlash. Particularly since the pair performed with a DJ for a largely unmasked crowd, according to fan-shot footage of the event.

Though the newly-appointed White House Coronavirus Task Force recently called for Florida to close down bars, restaurants, and gyms in order to slow the spread of COVID, the bookers at Baja Beachclub didn’t seem to get the memo. The Florida Department of Health reported that as of today, January 30, there have been 1.7 million confirmed cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, and 26,000 deaths.

Check out more frustrated reactions to the clip below.

This morning I found out my cousin died of COVID. Please hold your condolences and instead use your platform to help push against venues like this and artists who seem to care so little about people dying of COVID. We can’t normalize any of this. https://t.co/d4Umxj8IJE — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) January 30, 2021

this just made me so angry. like i’ve just been staring at this tweet trying to find words and i can’t https://t.co/C3PyiB06md — fake batman fan (they/them) (@thedigitaldash_) January 30, 2021

Hi @Seat3TLH @JackPorterTLH @MayorOfTLH @RickMinor any thoughts on crowds like this being the norm in bars and clubs across our community? https://t.co/zIJrqwUkXW — Rich (@FSURich) January 30, 2021

Can somebody, anybody tell Florida that we’re in the midst of a pandemic?#EarthIsGhetto https://t.co/Lwh3OFOnUs — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 30, 2021

Catching Covid at a City Girls concert and then gonna be mad when St. Peter refuses to let them into heaven bc their last words were the lyrics to Pussy Talk https://t.co/rGZD8mfZH5 — Rae Sanni Stan Account (@raesanni) January 30, 2021