Festival season 2019 is upon us with a vengeance, and with the recent addition of Ariana Grande to the “possible acts that can headline a fest” spreadsheet all my superfans keep meticulously updated, more stans than ever will be out in full force at weekend music events this year.

For instance, I’m an industry veteran who’s worked in music for the past eight years, but this will be my first time attending Coachella since 2007. Yes, I crowd-surfed to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, yes I cried and sang along to then-rising indie band Arcade Fire. I digress, this is about the future of festivals, and my hunch that a lot of newbies will be showing out at this year’s Coachella.

One of the first rules of a successful festival experience? Do not come empty-handed! My inbox has been full of people suggesting things to bring to Coachella all month for a reason — being well-equipped for massive crowds and incredible heat while looking good and maintaining endurance until that headliner slot does not come naturally! It takes a village, so to speak, and if you’re not sure what to bring along for your own personal survival kit, let me make some suggestions based on what I’ll be bringing. (Note: As an Amazon Associate, Uproxx may earn commission on qualifying purchases.)

Stock up on preventative vitamins

How do Instagram models keep their skin looking so fresh? VITAMINS. A massive multi-vitamin like Wellness Formula by Source Naturals is chock full of everything you need to boost your immune system — Echinacea, ginger root, garlic, Vitamin C — while also keeping you up to date on other necessary nutrients. Warding off sickness is a major concern at events with huge crowds, unhealthy habits, and lots of late nights, so shoring up your immune system ahead of time and during the fest is a good idea. Other suggestions from the experts include taking Theracurmin (basically the most intensive version of Turmeric) for anti-inflammatory benefits (read: swollen feet) and the aforementioned glowing skin. If you’re a late packer like I am, you can send some to an Amazon locker on-site and start stocking up during the early sets. Technology!

Something to keep your anxiety in check

While it’s not technically a vitamin, packing along some CBD to ease anxiety for those particularly crowded, rowdy sets is a no-brainer. It’s legal in California, it doesn’t get you high, and with technology like pens and vapes, it won’t even damage your lungs. It’s a win-win item for anyone with social anxiety (hi!) or just for those stressed out on day three of an intensive fest. Check out CBD vape offerings from Beboe, one of my personal favorite LA weed brands. They also offers Sativa and Indica pens with chill, crowd-friendly highs for out-of-town stoners looking to stock up for the fest. And though weed maybe legal in California, but you still technically can’t bring it into most festivals, so make sure to partake pre-festival or risk getting it confiscated.

A dash of strechty, comfy, on-trend neon

Yes, cutoffs are the staple wardrobe item for festival season, particularly fests like Coachella that take place in desert climates. But, between chafing (more on preventing that later) and the lack of sweat-wicking fabric that jean tends to offer, a pair of leggings is a perfect option for at least one of the days you’ll be walking miles back and forth across the polo fields. Everyone is going to be showing midriff anyway, why not just go full sports bra? Check out Year Of Ours for a female-founded company with accessible sizing and cute tie-front leggings that are hitting the summer neon trend hard in a new collection.