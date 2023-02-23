Pusha T notched his first career No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last spring with It’s Almost Dry, home to “Diet Coke,” and he’s sticking with what got him there. Pusha recently failed to cook a steak on Valentine’s Day, but yesterday (February 22), he returned to more familiar ingredients: Cocaine Bear unveiled Pusha’s “White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix) and made a lyric video from some of the film’s unhinged trailer footage.

Pusha raps, “All white, all winter / Even snow in the summer / The high falling from the sky / Are you the hunted or the hunter? / I got Tennessee numbers / I sing to the key numbers / The dope boys go crazy / They know I get it out the jungle / I ain’t never been a runner / We ain’t never had to wonder / You heard the pilot lost the load / We call that Dumb And Dumber / There’s no storm without thunder / The bear crawls up and under / Cocaine overload.”

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear is billed as “inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it.” The ensemble cast includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., the late Ray Liotta, and more.

Cocaine Bear hits theaters tomorrow, February 24. Watch the trailer above.