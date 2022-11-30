Cocaine Bear
The ‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Reactions Are Rolling In And One Thing Seems Clear: People Love The Cocaine-Eating Bear

As we have previously learned, Cocaine Bear is not just a movie or a story, he is a way of life. The bear has touched millions, if not billions, of lives with his harrowing tale of ingesting too much of the substance. So when it was announced that they would be turning Mr. C. Bear into a movie, it was a scary thought. Would they treat Cocaine Bear and his story with dignity and respect? Would this delicate tale be told to the right viewers, in the right framing? Now that the first trailer has been revealed, the answer is clear: Cocaine Bear will be getting his Oscar, and possibly the Nobel Peace Price for his work.

Cocaine Bear will hit theaters in February, starring Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys (in a mini Americans reunion), O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ray Liotta. The real story featured a bear who consumed over 70 pounds of stolen cocaine that fell from the plane before his unfortunate death. The movie seems to err on the side of silly, as the bear almost immediately kills people instead of just dying. But that’s where the fun comes in! Here is the official synopsis:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow… and blood.

Obviously, the people were delighted (and scared, but mostly excited) about the prospect of Cocaine Bear’s triumphant big-screen debut. We haven’t seen this much bear-human solidarity since Paddington 2 hit theaters.

Cocaine Bear will hit theaters on February 23rd. The Oscars are March 12th so there is a ton of time.

