Diddy isn’t one for small gestures. He took Yung Miami on a very expensive shopping spree, appeared naked in the video for City Girls’ “Act Bad,” and led his own tribute performance at the 2022 BET Awards. More recently, Diddy publicly proclaimed he was “proud” to contract athlete’s foot, which, ew, and he’ll receive the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.
So, of course Diddy’s forthcoming The Love Album: Off The Grid is shaping up to be an industry-wide spectacle.
Watch the album’s trailer above, and learn everything you need to know below.
Release Date
The Love Album: Off The Grid is out 9/15 via Love Records/Motown. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Brought My Love” Feat. The Dream and Herb Alpert
2. “What’s Love” Feat. Nova Wav
3. “Deliver Me” Feat. Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, and Kalenna
4. “Stay A While” Feat. Nija
5. “Homecoming” Feat. Jozzy
6. “Pick Up” Feat. Fabolous
7. “Tough Love” Feat. Swae Lee
8. “Stay Long” Feat. Summer Walker
9. “Belongs To You” Feat. Jozzy
10. “Another One Of Me” Feat. The Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage
11. “INTERMISSION”
12. “Moments” Feat. Justin Bieber
13. “Need Somebody” Feat. Jazmine Sullivan
14. “Mind Ya Business” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Kehlani
15. “Nasty Interlude” Feat. Jozzy
16. “Reachin” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Coco Jones
17. “Stay Part 1” Feat. Kalan FrFr, K-Ci
18. “I Like” Feat. Mary J Blige
19. “Closer to God” Feat. Teyana Taylor
20. “BooHoo” Feat. Jeremih
21. “Interlude” (Burna Boy Interlude)
22. “Kim Porter” Feat. John Legend
23. “Space” Feat. HER
Features
As you can see above, the features are plentiful. There is only one song without a featured artist, which would be notable for any album but especially for a project of this length.
Diddy has teased some featured artists more than others. On August 30, Diddy confirmed that “Another One Of Me” will be The Weeknd’s final collaboration of his career. For weeks, Diddy has teased clips of Justin Bieber in the studio, promising that “R&Bieber is back” and explaining why “Moments” is a full-circle moment for them.
See Diddy’s similarly sentimental posts about Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, The Dream, and others below.
Artwork
Diddy has not explicitly confirmed the album’s cover art. He’s posted loads of red-themed imagery, but one image of a diminutive Diddy in a red grid is the presumed cover.
Singles
Diddy has not released any singles, as of the time of this writing. Instead, he has gone all-in on teasing tracks with the behind-the-scenes videos, as we’ve already covered above.
Tour
A tour in support of The Love Album: Off The Grid has not yet been announced, as of the time of this writing. However, the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday (September 12) could serve as an ideal platform to reveal a single, tour plans, or both.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.