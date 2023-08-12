Coco Jones’ major-label debut EP What I Didn’t Tell You hit No. 1 on Apple Music’s US R&B/Soul Chart, and she told Uproxx how she commemorated the accomplishment.

“I was literally crying because I had edited a picture to make it look like it was my album that went No. 1, and I put that on my vision board,” Jones said in an interview published this January. “So to see that in real life… like all I had to do [was] screenshot it.”

Jones is going to have many moments worth capturing on her supporting What I Didn’t Tell You Tour, which kicked off in Ontario, Canada on August 5 and subsequently made stops in Boston, Toronto, and Detroit, Michigan. Next up is Chicago’s House Of Blues on August 13. See all of the remaining dates here.

If Jones’ set at Broccoli City Festival last month was any indication, it’s worth trying to attend her headlining tour. Check out her setlist below (as chronicled by setlist.fm based on Jones’ show at Paradise Rock Club in Boston).

1. “Caliber”

2. “Spend It”

3. “No Chaser”

4. “Put U On”

5. “Headline”

6. “Love Is War”

7. “Ex-Factor” (Lauryn Hill cover)

8. “Simple”

9. “Plan B”

10. “Double Back”

11. “Rain” (SWV cover)

12. “Fallin”

13. “Just My Luck”

14. “ICU”

15. “Crazy For Me / Crazy in Love” (Beyoncé cover)