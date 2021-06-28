Being a woman in music seems exhausting. Billie Eilish regularly pointed out fans and media’s fascination — borderline obsession, really — with her body, from covering herself in baggy outfits to avoid creepy comments to shutting down the perception of her revealing Vogue cover constitution “growth.” Lizzo constantly battles derogatory comments about her weight and shape despite the extreme level of fitness it takes to play flute, dance, rap, and sing at the same damn time.

The latest target of users trolling on social media is Coi Leray, the breakout artist who spent the last two years building a buzz before landing a huge hit with “No More Parties” earlier this year and becoming a 2021 XXL Freshman. Commenters have compared her to a boy in the past, and today, her name is trending on Twitter in light of her appearance at the BET Awards, where she wore a pair of baggy pants with a bikini top, a look that has become something of a trademark for the artist, who seemingly loves to embrace her shape and show off a lot of skin (her twerking videos get nearly as much attention as her music).

Coi Leray really biting Carti in every imaginable way pic.twitter.com/l4PtblCeuO — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynolds_) June 28, 2021

my cousin said Coi Leray look like Randall from Monsters Inc & now I can’t unsee it 💀 pic.twitter.com/cTl5kFrMg3 — Joku💫 (@_JustJoku) June 28, 2021

Normal people. Coi leray pic.twitter.com/J4h06irSFu — Different type 👑💪🏾💯🍃 (@VLGKXNG) June 28, 2021

Coi Leray giving me Kid Buu vibes. Can’t just be me pic.twitter.com/ffkuH4HGFT — @dvontri 👟 (@peepthekicks824) June 28, 2021

The negative attention prompted her to wonder at the fascination with her shape, tweeting, “Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand.” She then questioned, “In the Bible is it a Sin to be thin?”

She also pointed out the hypocrisy inherent in these comments, subtly imploring empathy for women from those commenters, saying, “I hope all yall mothers got beach bodies.”

A quick look at the Coi Leray trend on Twitter sees plenty of users echoing her sentiment, decrying the abusive commentary surrounding her and other women’s bodies in the music industry.