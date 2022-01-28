Coi Leray had a breakout year in 2021. She landed her first successful record with “No More Parties,” a song that entered the top-40 section of the Billboard Hot 100. It was also remixed by Lil Durk after gaining viral attention on TikTok. She later released “Big Purr (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, which also made its way onto the Billboard singles chart, in addition to making an appearance in the 2021 XXL Freshman class. All of that points to signs that Coi could be in for a big year in 2022 as she’s due for another project.

The New Jersey makes her return with “Anxiety,” her first song of 2022. The track is a bright record that takes a step into the pop lane as Coi speaks about the nature of anxiety and how it affects her from day-to-day. “I still got anxiety, that’s why I keep it on me / Sometimes I feel like, can’t trust no one around me,” she sings on the new track. “There’s another side of me but I don’t even show it / ‘Cause I got way too many people eating off me.”

Coi’s new song arrives after she concluded 2021 with “Medicine,” another record that touched on the topic of anxiety. She spoke about her struggles in a statement that she shared with the song. “Kind of been a rough year, even though I made millions, it came with a lot of depression,” she wrote before hinting at her plans for 2022 with a confident end to the statement. “This new year is going to be one of the biggest years of my life,” she wrote. “My album is going to be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world, I can promise you that.”

