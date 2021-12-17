As she gears up for the release of her debut album in 2022, Coi Leray has been stacking up the singles in a very busy 2021. The New Jersey rapper has been living up to the “next up” moniker with cuts like the TikTok hit “No More Parties” remix with Lil Durk, “At The Top” with Kodak Black and Mustard, and even a holiday remix of “Twinnem.”

Now she’s dropped her final single of the year in “Medicine” and the accompanying video. Produced by Emrld, LeRay uses the quick-hitting 80-second song to open up about the anxiety and depression that she’s felt despite becoming incredibly successful in a short time. She slides into the frenetic beat and bares her emotions. Leray shared a personal statement with fans on her Instagram stories about the song:

“Kind of been a rough year, even though I made millions, it came with a lot of depression. “Medicine” is the last song ima drop this year. This song is strictly for my fans. When I go in the booth and vent, just know I’m speaking from the heart and I meant every word in the song. Hope everyone has a great holiday and gets everything they ever dreamed of. This new year is going to be one of the biggest years of my life. I feel it. My album is going to be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world, I can promise you that. Xoxo -Coi”

Check out the video for “Medicine” above.