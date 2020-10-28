Common has been prolific in the past handful of years, putting out a new album in each of the last three years and penning a bestselling memoir. He’s keeping the streak alive in 2020, announcing the imminent release of his 13th (solo) album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 this Friday, October 30.

He also shared the first single from the album, the bouncy and observant “Say Peace.” Over an Afrobeat instrumental (as in Fela Kuti, not Burna Boy), Common and guest rapper Black Thought comment on current and historical oppression of Black Americans while name-checking Nelson Mandela, Marcus Garvey, and the Black Power movement. Meanwhile, singer PJ provides the hook, echoing back the theme of the song: “All they really wanna do is cuff you,” she chants. “They don’t love you.”

Common was also tapped by Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, contributing another track from the album to the Former First Lady’s current pet project. Its latest voting PSA features “A Place In This World,” another funky track on which Common speaks on the current climate with his usual hopeful outlook. The Chicago rapper is due to perform “Say Peace” tonight on The Tonight Show and will host an album listening live stream on his YouTube channel on October 30.

Listen to “Say Peace” above.

A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 is due 10/30 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-save it here.

