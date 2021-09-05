Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is laced with a number of bars that many fans took as disses toward Kanye West. One of them came on “7am In Bridle Path.” On it Drake raps, “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation.”

He adds, “This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation / While you over there tryna impress the nation / Mind’s runnin’ wild with the speculation.” The Toronto native also leaked the full version of West and Andre 3000’s unreleased collaboration, “Life Of The Party,” during a Sirius XM radio show.

While West himself has yet to issue a response to Drake’s shots, one of his close associates has stepped forward to address the Toronto rapper. Consequence, who was signed to GOOD Music from 2005-2011 and has spent the recent months beside West as he continued to work on Donda, arrived with a new diss track aimed at Drake titled “Party Time.”

On the record, Consequence raps, “We know two wrongs never makes thing right/ But when you insinuate, you are with the next man’s wife/ You might as well say you take the next man’s life/ ’Cause that’s a dark place that makes most men fight.” These lines refer to Drake’s “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage where the Toronto native hints at sleeping with another man’s woman, which many believe is Kim Kardashian.

Consequence then goes after Drake by attacking aspects of his personal life. “But from the outside, a person can tell/ You are going through your own personal hell / Your parents out here like Sonya and Dell,” he raps. And ever since Sophie had a story to tell / You’ve been taking Ls and coming after K / And thought we couldn’t tell you were coming after K / But most crabs are a shell of their self.”

Lastly, Consequence shares his desire to confront Drake in person. “Who told Aubs that he can play with them? / That boy Cons can run the fade with them/ I wish we could shoot five instead of group chats / Next time bring Chubbs when you shoot back.”

You can listen to “Party Time” above.