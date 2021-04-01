Music

Westside Gunn Readies ‘Hitler Wears Hermes 8’ With Two New Singles: ‘Julia Lang’ And ‘TV Boy’

People thought that Westside Gunn would retire from rapping at the end of last year and focus on the other interests. This was due to a tweet he posted in September, in which he tweeted, “Only 3 more months left and I’m still at peace with my decision but this will be a dope 3 months I promise u that #FLYGOD.” But the rapper changed his mind at the beginning of the new year, saying there’s “more work to do” in his rap career. He even went ahead and announced his next album, which is entitled Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf.

With the full-length effort very much en route, Westside shares his latest singles, “Julia Lang” and “TV Boy.” The former is named after the founder of the genderless lifestyle label VEERT. They also appear beside Westside in the track’s accompanying video, which sees the rapper, his crew, and Lang kicking it at a studio as the Griselda rapper lets off a string of sharp raps. As for “TV Boy,” the song boasts production from frequent collaborators Daringer and Beat Butcha, who help create a grimy track for Westside to strut his stuff.

You can listen to both tracks in the videos above.

