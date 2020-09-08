Following Drake’s Nothing Was The Same and Lil Wayne’s That Carter IV albums, the Young Money duo would embark on a nationwide tour entitled “Drake Vs. Lil Wayne” Inspired by Capcom’s Street Fighter video game, the tour featured both rappers going back and forth with their most popular songs at the time, before entering a rap battle where they went song for song with tracks like “A Milli” and “0 to 100.” At the end of the show, fans were allowed to pick a winner for the night through an app. Standing as one of the last decade’s most successful tours, fans have wondered if Drake and Lil Wayne would consider a second round in the near future and according to Lil Wayne’s manager, Cortez “Tez” Bryant, they have.

“They talked about it. I do think we need to do it again,” Tez said on Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s Art of Facts Instagram show. Tez also said the tour was one of his favorites of all the Young Money tours.

“My favorite tour of them all was this Drake vs. Lil Wayne tour,” he said. “It was at a time when Drake had arrived as an artist. Seeing him from the inception and as a superstar himself and mentor and mentee going on stage.”

This is not the first time Drake and Lil Wayne have possibly considered a second joint tour. Lil Wayne teased the idea back in 2018 in a congratulatory message to Drake following the success of his Aubrey Vs. The Migos tour that year. “I can’t wait to get back on that stage and we do our own tour again. ‘Drake vs. Tune, Wayne’…whatever you wanna call it,” Wayne said. “You will never win, you never do. Congratulations.”

Check out the interview with Tez in the Instagram post above and scroll to the 15-minute mark to hear him discuss the possibility of another joint tour.