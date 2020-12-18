The mainstream music world got to know who D Smoke was by the end of 2019 as the Inglewood native went home as the inaugural champion of Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow. While that moment may have been a huge milestone for him at that time, D Smoke would go ahead to reach new heights this year thanks to his Black Habits album. With just weeks left until 2020 comes to a close, the rapper lays off one last single with “It’s Ok.” The track is quite the triumphant effort that seems to remind himself and those who are listening that today’s struggles will be a thing of the past tomorrow.

In just under two months, D Smoke will have the opportunity to win one, if not, two Grammys at the upcoming 2021 award show. He was nominated for Best New Artist alongside Chika, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Megan Thee Stallion, and others while also getting a nod in the Best Rap Album category. His Black Habit album joins Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s Alfredo, Nas’ King’s Disease, and Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony.

Additional content from D Smoke comes in the form of a recent feature he made alongside D Smoke on their “Headshots” collab as well as his “Optimistic” track with Rexx Life Raj.

You can listen to “It’s Ok” in the video above.