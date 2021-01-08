Unfortunately for DaBaby, he’ll have to spend the early moments of the new year in handcuffs after he was arrested in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ on Thursday, the North Carolina rapper and his crew had just finished shopping at a Moncler store on Rodeo Drive when they were approached by officers who stopped and detained them, then conducted a search.

Sources close to the officers reveal that an employee at the store made a 911 call to report that DaBaby and the three other men that were with him were carrying weapons. Law enforcement discovered a loaded handgun during the search and ultimately arrested the “Rockstar” rapper on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm.

DaBaby gets arrested in LA pic.twitter.com/KrCPnF4CPz — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 8, 2021

Onlookers in the area captured his arrest on camera, one that was peaceful. At first, the rapper and his crew were all placed in handcuffs, but TMZ reports that DaBaby was the only one taken into custody. Fans will have to wait and see how the situation plays out, but for the time being the rapper and his supporters can look forward to the upcoming Grammy Awards.

DaBaby landed a number of nominations in categories that include Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song, all of which boast his chart-topping “Rockstar” single with Roddy Ricch. He also earned a nomination in the Best Rap Performance category for “BOP.”

(via TMZ)

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.