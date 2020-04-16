The rollout for DaBaby’s upcoming album, Blame It On Baby, continues unabated. Despite an ongoing quarantine due to the international COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, DaBaby’s promotion cycle for this album has been nearly impeccable. Beginning with a powerful recap of his wild 2019 and including a teaser for his new flow, a cinematic music video for his lead single, and a surprise announcement of the album’s impending release date, it’d almost be impossible to notice that Blame It On Baby was affect by coronavirus at all if not for the topical cover artwork.

But DaBaby isn’t done yet. Although we already have a title, a release date, and the cover art, the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper has yet to reveal a tracklist. Instead, he continues to lay out breadcrumbs leading up to the album’s drop. In lieu of song titles, DaBaby dropped a graphic on Instagram revealing the stacked guest list for the project, including both trap legends like Future and Quavo, up-and-coming rap crooners like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch, fellow rabble-rousing hip-hop troublemaker NBA Youngboy, and naturally, his come-up copilot through much of 2019, Megan Thee Stallion, with whom he dropped the fan-favorite “Cash Sh*t” from Megan’s mixtape Fever. But the true surprise is millennial pop-R&B icon Ashanti.

DaBaby also released a tongue-in-cheek trailer for Blame It On Baby, lampooning the commercials for accident lawyers. Check out the feature list and the promo video above.

Blame It On Baby is due 4/17 on Interscope.