DaBaby Reflects On A Wild 2019 In His Revealing ‘Shut Up’ Video

DaBaby had an absolutely wild 2019. He released two albums, Baby On Baby and Kirk, that both charted — Kirk went No. 1 — he became a household name and festival favorite, and somehow became a target of haters, fans, rival rappers, and the police all at the same time. His new video, “Shut Up,” takes a second to put 2019 in perspective, then promises to put 2020 in the same sort of chokehold he had on the rap game the whole past year. Reel Goats splice together tour footage and behind-the-scenes looks at the Charlotte rapper’s incredible come-up.

Over the course of the video, we watch DaBaby receive words of inspiration from Diddy, rock out with The Jabbawockeez, who appeared with him in the video for “Bop” and in subsequent television performances, and naturally, visit the strip club to spend some of his hard-earned gains. The concert footage captures his raucous onstage energy, while every so often the video stops to give DaBaby a chance to share his observations about all the ridiculous things that have happened to him. The whole time, he addresses complaints against his music sounding the same with that signature blend of high-velocity wit over a flute-driven beat by DJ Kid.

Watch DaBaby’s “Shut Up” video above.