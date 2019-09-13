Megan Thee Stallion Heats Up A Late Night Medley Of Hits With Ty Dolla Sign And DaBaby

Megan Thee Stallion closed out “Hot Girl Summer” with a bang this week. Thursday night, Meg performed the Rolling Stone No. 1 hit alongside Ty Dolla Sign on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. DaBaby fell through to perform his verse on “Cash Sh*t” as well.

Meg starts out the performance with her signature move, twerking with her back turned to the camera. Draped in an all-black ensemble which included high-heeled boots and a scandalous one-piece bodysuit, she struts, twerks, and poses onstage as Ty Dolla Sign sings the infectious hook. After delivering her verse for “Hot Girl Summer,” she trades in Ty Dolla’s vocals for a pair of background signs and a revolving backdrop of dollar signs, horses, and rims. The crowd goes wild when DaBaby hits the stage to perform his verse from the fan-favorite “Cash Sh*t” and the performance concludes with Meg standing front and center.

As summer comes to its end and Meg’s so-called “hot girl semester” begins, she can be satisfied in the list of accomplishments she’s racked up in such a short amount of time. Her album Fever burned up the charts, she placed on XXL‘s Freshman list, she joined Future and Meek Mill on their Legendary Nights Tour, and now, she has delivered a potentially star-making debut performance for a national television audience, while next month, Meg will headline Spotify’s Rap Caviar Live. Hot girl summer may technically be over, but Megan’s reign is just beginning.